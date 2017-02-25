SANDAKAN: The coupon parking system will be implemented in Sandakan town from next month.

Sandakan Municipal Council (SMC) President Datuk James Wong said yesterday that in conjunction with the implementation, new rates will be imposed for the use of 1,614 parking spaces.

The new rates are RM0.50 for every one hour for yellow space, RM1 for every half an hour for red space and RM2 for every half an hour.

The coupons which will be available for purchase from Monday, February 27, are priced at RM5 per booklet of 10 coupons, RM10 per booklet of 10 coupons; RM10 per booklet of five coupons and RM22.50 per booklet of five coupons.

The parking coupons can be purchased from Wisma MPS, Kim Fung market, SMC booths and SMC personnel.

James said that in order to give time for people to get used to the new system, one month of trial would be implented in March and those without coupons would still be given parking tickets.

“About 50 cities have initiated parking coupon system in Malaysia including Kota Kinabalu and Tawau. We are also switching to the new system so that parking fee system here would be more organised and systematic.

“This is also to avoid people who refuse to pay their parking tickets” he said, adding that those who failed to display parking coupons (starting April) would be issued with a compound.

“The new parking system is cheaper compared to the previous parking ticket system. Also, SMC had changed 107 green parking spaces to yellow and 64 red parking lots to yellow, which make these parking spaces cheaper,” he said.

Meanwhile, James said that those who purchased RM30 and above of tickets within the period from March to May this year would be given 100 per cent discount on fine when paying previous unpaid parking tickets.

“It means that they will only be charged with the parking fee they owe, and the fine for late payment will be waived,” he said.

In response to the announcement, residents of Sandakan are happy with the change as it is cheaper and it may make Sandakan town less crowded.

A local, Zullaili Johar, 28, said that if the new system was implemented properly, many people would not want to park in a space for too long and it would make traffic flow smoother.

“If people could be issued with a compound notice when not displaying parking coupons, then more people would not want to park for too long. Some people do not bother to pay the parking fees under the current system, but it is different with the coupon system as you would have to buy the coupons and pay immediately,” he said.

Zullaili said that currently, due to lack of parking space, he had been trying to avoid going to town.

Another local, Yakub Fong, said he welcomes the new system as we (drivers) would not need to find SMC personnel to pay tickets, which he finds very troublesome.

“I would prefer a coupon system because I will not have debts with SMC since I have to purchase the coupon beforhand,” he said.

Fong also thought that one full month (March) to introduce the new system is good to give time for the people to adapt to the new system.

Coloured parking spaces in town are charged from 7am to 5pm on weekdays and 7am to 1pm on Saturday.