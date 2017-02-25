Analysts positive on GDex’ performance and expansion plans

KUCHING: GD Express Carrier Bhd’s (GDex) performance in the first half of 2017 (1H17) as well as its expansion plans in Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak have been viewed positively by analysts.

As per a filing on Bursa Malaysia, GDex’s net profit for the current year to date ended December 31, 2016 amounted to RM17.31 million, up from RM14.09 million a year earlier.

Coming in at 43 per cent and 42 per cent of the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd’s (Kenanga Research) and consensus full-year estimate, it deemed the 1H17 results with RM17.3 million core net profit (CNP) to be broadly within expectations.

The research house continued to favour GDex as the group is poised to capitalise on the growing e-commerce trend in the country, while its B2B parcel deliveries expected to remain resilient.

“The company has consistently registered undisrupted double-digit growth for the past six years running,” the research arm said.

“And with the restructuring of its sorting hub to accommodate larger capacity, we do not expect this earnings growth trend to be broken.”

Kenanga Research also liked GDex for the company’s healthy balance sheet, which enables it in its continued pursuit for value-accretive investments in Asean.

In a separate report following a briefing with GDex, the research house said it came away “feeling positive” about the company’s plans and strategy.

“Following that, the company guided that it is in the midst of further upgrading the sorting hub, which includes an already-installed new chute system together with some operational restructuring.

“This would allow it to reach an average sorting capacity of 150k parcels/day by end-FY17.

“GDex is also in line to setting up a secondary sorting hub in Sungai Buloh, and another in Sarawak to serve the east-Malaysian market,” it said.

In the past month, it noted that the company also commenced operations on its smaller-scaled northern and southern hubs mainly to serve the smaller regional markets.

“This brings Gdex’s total hub-count to five in the coming one to two years, with our estimation on capital expenditure (capex) to be around RM15 million to RM20 million,” it added.

As for the the problem of the increase packages received, Kenanga Research said, following some restructuring works done throughout 2H last year in its main sorting hub in Petaling Jaya, average sorting capacity currently stands at 85,000 parcels per day (up from 78,000 parcels per day in FY16).

“The company had occasionally pushed its handled volume to as high as 110,000 to 120,000 parcels per day during peak periods, although this had led to some cases of delivery delays.

“Fleet size has also increased to 768 from 654 as at end-FY16, with management guiding that it hopes to reach 1,000 in one to two years in tandem with the expected volume increase,” it added.