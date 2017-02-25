Catamaran capsize a lesson to improve safety at sea – MMEA

KOTA KINABALU: The catamaran capsize incident in Pulau Mengalum on Jan 28 which took the life of four China tourists with two presumed dead while three are still reported missing, has provided a valuable lesson for the authority to improve safety measure at sea.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sabah and Labuan director First Admiral Mohd Zubil Mat Som said following the incident, MMEA had carried out a special operation, dubbed ‘Ops Mengalum’, in trying to find solution and improvement to prevent a recurrence of the incident in the future.

“Prior to the incident, MMEA has been carrying out numerous operations and inspecting not only tourist boats but also fishing vessels in Sabah waters.

“Following the catamaran incident on Jan 28, we have launched the Ops Mengalum operation to have a better picture of the incident and what safety measures can be proposed and improved so that such an incident will never happen again,” he said at a press conference at the Jesselton jetty here yesterday.

Among those present were Kota Kinabalu Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director First Admiral Adam Aziz, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment officer Mariam Omar Matusin, Ministry of Tourism and Culture officer Esmadol Jimbang, Ports and Harbours Enactment Department officiL Sahar bin Yasin and Suria Group chief executive officer Azman Amarashikin.

Mohd Zubil said the objective of Ops Mengalum was to ensure that all tourist boats were registered and complied with the conditions of their licences, to inspect and detain tourist boats that failed to comply with regulation and to ensure safety of tourists and crew members were the main priority.

“We believe the incident had taught us a valuable lesson, our mistakes and what can be done to improve so that such an incident will not happen again,” he said.

Mohd Zubil said one of the safety measures that had been raised by MMEA and other relevant parties was the installation of automatic identification system (AIS) and very high frequency (VHF) radios.

Both systems, said Mohd Zubil, could make it easier for MMEA to locate boats or vessels stranded at sea and provide rescue operation in an emergency.

“Unfortunately, most tourist boats are only equipped with safety equipment for their passengers such as life jackets.

“We understand that these systems (AIS and VHF) are costly but look at it as a future and safety investment.

“By installing AIS, we will be able to pin-point their exact location and the VHF to communicate during an emergency,” he said.

According to Mohd Zubil, the catamaran that sank on Jan 28 was not equipped with either AIS or VHF, making it difficult for search and rescue operation to be carried out on time.

Elaborating on the ‘Ops Mengalum’ operation, which began on Feb 18, he said MMEA has inspected 115 tourist boats including 657 tourists ranging from 227 Korean tourists, China (213), German (four) to Malaysian (213).

From the 115 tourist boats that were inspected, 19 were compounded for numerous offences under the Ports and Harbours enactment.

Mohd Zubil said among the offences were failure to report the change of new helmsman, no valid boat licence, overloading of passengers, passengers and crewmen not wearing life jackets, pick up and drop off of passengers at illegal jetties, worn out life buoy and no valid documents for crew members.