CISKA Skateboard League resumes at LKW Institute

KUCHING: The CISKA Skateboard League will resume this month with Lim Kok Wing Institute as the venue.

Organiser Zulkarnien Poasa said the competition will commence from Feb 24 from 2pm to 6pm. He said the champions of the ‘game of skate’ will receive a cash prize and awarded 10 points while the second placed winner shall get a cash prize and seven points, the third place winner will get cash prize and five points.

The winner of the ‘loser pool’ will receive a Homers Skateshop product and five points. According to Zulkarnien, those who lose in the quarterfinals shall go into the ‘loser pool’ and stand a chance of emerging champion here.

“We are very grateful to Tupong state assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman for agreeing to grace the opening ceremony. He is always supporting efforts by the School of Skateboarding and Kelab Papan Selaju Dewan Suarah (CISKA) to popularise and revive skate boarding in Sarawak,” added Zulkarnien.

He said the league was organised as a platform to unearth more skate boarders to represent the state in international competitions.

After this competition, Zulkarnien and league for March will be held at the Kuching Civic Centre Skatepark but the time and date has yet to be confirmed.

“The highlight of this league is the CISKA/SOS/Homer ‘Best Trick’ contest and ‘Skater Of The Year 2017’ Awards presentation at the Old Court House in December. Fazzrudin will attend the event and give away the prizes,” he said.