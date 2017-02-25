Duo charged with rape, oral sex with boy

KOTA KINABALU: Two men were each charged at the Sessions Court here yesterday with committing separate sexual offences.

One of them, Andrianus Simo Latu, 20, was charged with raping a 13-year-old girl at a workers’ quarters at a factory in Inanam at 11am on December 10, 2016.

The charge under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code carries a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Andrianus’ trial was set for May 24 this year.

Kamil Dulagis, 41, pleaded not guilty to a charge of making a teenage boy perform oral sex in bushes near a railway in Putatan at 7pm on February 5.

The accused, with five previous convictions for various offences, was charged under Section 377C of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The judge set May 22 and 23 this year for the trial of Kamil.

Both accused were ordered to be further remanded pending their trials.