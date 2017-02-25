Forest officers seize illegal logs, timber products in raids

The seizure by enforcement officers at the sawmill at Jalan Arang, Kuching. An enforcement officer seizes the mangrove logs in Tanjung Manis.

KUCHING: Enforcement officers from the Forest Department seized illegal logs of various sizes and timber products in separate raids in sawmills in the state this week.

On Tuesday, the team seized 649 mangrove logs (Bakau) and 475 short logs of various sizes at a logpond owned by two sawmills operating in Tanjung Manis.

Based on physical inspection, the 1,124 logs do not have any ownership stamps nor tax marks, and representatives from the company have been brought to the Tanjung Manis Police Station for questioning.

The next day, the team raided a sawmill operating without permit and licence located at Jalan Arang here.

The operation involving 15 officers was conducted at 8.30pm. The team seized 303 pieces of timber of various sizes and species, timber cutting tools, machinery and vehicles from the sawmill.

The sawmill owner admitted that he did not have any permit or licence from the department to run the business, leading to his arrest. He was brought to Sentosa Police Station for further action.

The cases are being investigated under Forest Ordinance 2015 (Cap.71) Section 62(6)(i) which carries fine of not less than RM500,000 and not more than RM5 million or jail term of not more than five years, or both, for operating without a valid licence.

The department urges members of the public who have any information or come across a suspicious sawmill to call the Forest Department hotline at 1-800-88-7777.