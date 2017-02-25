HAS coaching loop includes Serian, Betong

KUCHING: The Hockey Association of Sarawak (HAS) is going to hold a hockey coaching clinic for both boys and girls aged 12 and below at the Serian indoor stadium on March 4.

It is expected to attract 70 students and 10 teachers/coaches. While the students can learn the correct basic skills and pick up the finer points of hockey, teachers/coaches are expected to impart their knowledge when coaching.

Coaches from the Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) will assist the association to ensure the success of the coaching clinic. The coaching sessions will be conducted by women’s hockey chief coach C Sivasubramaniam and men’s hockey chief coach Sri Sakrunathan @ Murti.

They will be assisted by Fazilla Slyvester Silin, Pamela Tia (goal keeping), Netty Elvis (physical fitness) and Sunil Roy Chakraverty.

Fazilla is also currently a player in the Malaysian squad and recently she helped the national team to advance to the Women’s Hockey World League semi-final round which is the final qualification stage to the 2018 World Cup.

Another coaching clinic will be held in Betong from March 10-12 for those 17 years old and below.

For this event, HAS is grateful to Sarawak Sports Corporation CEO Dr Ong Kong Swee, who is also director of MSNS as well as his staff, for absorbing the travelling and accommodation expenses of the MSNS coaches. The association also wishes to thank Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) and MSNS for their support towards its activities.

For more details concerning the coaching clinics, contact Kanagarajah at 017-3977219 (Serian) and Azmi at 019-8872676 (Betong).

Among the other activities of the coaching committee of HAS was a Level 1 Coaching Course that was organised from Dec 7-10 last year at the Sarawak Hockey Stadium, Jalan Padungan, Kuching, with the cooperation of MHC for 26 participants who came from all over Sarawak and from as far as Lawas. Chief instructor was S Vellapan from MHC and he was assisted by Kangot Awan.

HAS is also organising another course with MHC which will be known as ‘2020 Hockey Workshop’ from May 6-7, with the dates subjected to confirmation by the national hockey body.

A goal-keeping course is also proposed to be held in the later part of the year, with possibly a refresher course for coaches.

HAS is also looking into holding more coaching clinics by moving into the various districts and divisions in the state from time to time. As an on-going development programme, the chief coaches and their assistants are going to schools in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions conducting coaching sessions, to ensure the correct basic skills, techniques and tactics beside having a steady flow of calibre players for tournaments.