Home Ministry mulls new laws to tackle anti-social behaviours

JOHOR BAHRU: The Home Ministry will study the possibility of introducing laws relating to anti-social behaviour, which among others, can control behaviours of minors in public places.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said it was still in proposal stage as the existing laws had no provision that allowed action to be taken against anti-social behaviours.

According to him, such laws known as the Anti-social Behaviour Act is being adopted in many developed countries.

“For example, with such a provision, police can detain those still underage but found loitering in public areas at certain times and send them back to their homes. Currently the police have no power,” he said after launching the empowerment of Johor Umno Veterans ceremony here yesterday.

The Act would also allow authorities take action against those causing distress or nuisance to the public such as drunken behaviour as part of his ministry’s efforts to curb juvenile delinquent behaviour.

Asked about the investigation into the accident that claimed the lives of eight teenagers on Feb 18, Nur Jazlan said the investigation was ongoing.

“It was a tragedy that could have been avoided, but it has now become a different issue, by right we should offer our sympathy and condolences to the families involved.

“From now onwards we must make sure that underage youths are no longer present in the area,” he said.

On the gathering of cycling teens due to be held today, he advised that the event be scrapped and instead focus on measures to prevent a recurrence of the tragedy. — Bernama