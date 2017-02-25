I won’t be contesting in 14th GE, says James Dawos

KUCHING: Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Seri Dr James Dawos Mamit will not be seeking reelection in the coming 14th general election.

The four-term MP named his special officer Datuk Detta Samen as the potential candidate to represent Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) in the constituency.

“I’m stepping down in the coming election due to my health and have identified Datuk Detta to replace me,” he said at a luncheon with 11 village chiefs at a local restaurant in Siburan.

He said he would organise a similar luncheon with other village chiefs to explain his intention.

Dawos, who is Deputy Minister of Energy, Green Technology and Water, admitted his poor sight has prevented visits to his constituents on the ground.