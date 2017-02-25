KPJ’s prospects still promising — Analysts

KUCHING: KPJ Healthcare Bhd’s (KPJ) prospects have been viewed as promising as the hospital operator is expected to see higher contributions from its newly opened hospitals as well as its current hospitals.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd’s research arm (MIDF Research) anticipated higher contribution from newly opened hospitals as well as improvements in contribution coming from its more matured hospitals.

“We are encouraged on the fact that KPJ managed to maintain its patient admissions number, which we think stemmed from the gradual recovery in consumer sentiment,” the research arm said.

“Additionally, KPJ has also undertaken a price revision exercise back in October 2016 to cater for the increasing operational costs which we think will assist in its revenue growth in FY17.”

Meanwhile, on KPJ’s performance, the hospital operator’s financial year 2016 (FY16) results have generally met analysts’ expectations.

In a filing on Bursa Malaysia, KPJ announced that the group’s profit before zakat and tax for the 12 months ended December 31, 2016 was recorded at RM210.2 million, a slight increase in comparison to RM209.6 million in 2015.

According to MIDF Research, KPJ’s FY16 normalised earnings of RM134.4 million was within its and consensus expectations, accounting for 96 per cent of full year earnings forecasts respectively.

KPJ’s FY16 core profit of RM135.8 million was also in line with AmInvestment Bank Bhd’s (AmInvestment Bank) and street’s FY16 forecasts.

Similarly, KPJ’s 12 months of 2016 (12M16) core profit after tax and minority interests (PATAMI) of RM110.8 million came in within the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd’s (Kenanga Research) expectations at 72 and 79 per cent of its and consensus full-year forecasts after excluding a one-off provision for employee share option scheme (ESOS) payments (RM13.8 million).

Kenanga Research noted that earnings growth is expected to be pedestrian over the next few quarters.

The research arm further noted that in FY17, KPJ Perlis (Greenfield, 90 beds) and KPJ Seremban (new block with additional 90 beds) are expected to commence operations by June 2017.

“Elsewhere, brownfield expansion includes Taiping, Sri Manjung and KPJ Johor are expected to operate by end 2017.

“In Indonesia, there are plans to acquire an operator with a 150-bed private hospital,” it said.

Meanwhile, the research arm expected losses in Bumi Serpong Damai to persist over the next several quarters due to difficulty in attracting doctors to its establishment, leading to lower bed utilisation of 40 per cent.

That said, MIDF Research remained wary on the current currency environment of a strong US dollar against the ringgit which might continue to put pressure on KPJ’s operating expenses.

As for AmInvestment Bank, the research firm remained unexcited over KPJ in the absence of immediate earnings catalysts.

“Patient attrition remains a concern in a soft market while the delay in capacity expansion would slow earnings momentum,” it said.

AmInvestment Bank had trimmed its earnings forecast by three to four per cent for FY17F-18F after lowering its patient volume growth assumption to four to five per cent in FY17F to FY18F (from five to seven per cent previously).

The research firm’s earnings downgrade accounted for the delay in greenfield hospital expansion and weaker patient volume as self-paying and cash customers turn to cheaper healthcare solutions.

On the other hand, MIDF Research maintained its FY17F earnings forecasts for now as the research arm expects that KPJ will be able to meet its earnings projections.

The key risks to the research arm’s earnings were the delay in opening of new hospitals, longer-than-expected gestation period for new hospitals, lower-than-expected inpatient admissions and revenue per patient and increasing cost of operations.

MIDF Research reiterated its ‘neutral’ recommendation on KPJ while, AmInvestment Bank affirmed its ‘hold’.

As for Kenanga Research, the research arm maintained ‘market perform’ on the stock.