Outcome of remaining BR1M applications to be known on Feb 28

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said the outcome of the application of the 3,123,950 recipients of the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) who have yet to receive the aid, or whose status are still in the process, is expected to be known on Feb 28.

“To those who have yet to receive the BRIM payment or their status are still in the process, totalling 3,123,950, the process of their BR1M application is expected to be ready on Feb 28.

“To those who have received BR1M, I hope it is spent prudently, Insya-Allah,” he said in his latest Facebook posting.

The BR1M payout through vouchers began on Feb 18, with the money credited to the accounts of recipients from Feb 22.

For this year, BR1M will be paid out three times, in February, June and August. – Bernama

