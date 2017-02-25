Philippine Airlines to spread wings to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Philippine Airlines is considering incorporating Kota Kinabalu and also Sandakan as some of its destinations.

Its vice president Ryan T. Uy said the airline is currently studying the available routes in Sabah.

“We used to fly to Kota Kinabalu. We know that Kota Kinabalu has a large Filipino population,” said Ryan.

He said the airline is well aware that the people of Sabah are in need of more flight options.

“There are Sabahans who would want to fly to North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and China,” he Ryan.

By having Kota Kinabalu as one of its destinations, it will be easier for Sabahans to travel to these countries, he added.

The Asean countries are also currently being looked into by Philippine Airlines, and it is planning to link more Sabahans to its neighboring Asean countries via its Manila hub, Ryan told the media during the re-launch of the Philippine Airlines’ direct flight between Kuala Lumpur and Manila yesterday.

The event at Le Meridien Hotel yesterday highlighted the latest promotions by Philippine Airlines.

The promotions include the Kuala Lumpur-Manila flight with an all-in fare of RM398. The booking period ends on March 19 and the travel period is between June 8 and December 15 this year.

For those who are planning to travel to the United States, Philippine Airlines is currently offering an all-in economy round trip fare from as low as RM2,202.

The event also featured a raffle draw, which saw three lucky guests winning air tickets to Manila and Japan.