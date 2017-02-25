Rubber-based material for certain JKR, rural roads – PM

PEKAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today disclosed that certain Public Works Department (JKR) and rural roads would be built using rubber-based material.

He noted that the construction cost would comparably be slightly higher than that of normal roads but the government could save cost on maintenance in the long run, besides creating a demand for rubber.

“Today the rubber price has gone up. In a way, it is due to our efforts; although rubber price is determined by the world market, the government can endeavour to dictate a higher market demand for Malaysia’s rubber and palm oil.

“So the additional measure that I have decided is for us to build a number of JKR roads and other rural roads using rubber material, never mind that it will cost a bit more.

“But we will save on maintenance costs..and this will push up the demand for rubber,” he said at the presentation of letters of commission to 213 new participants of the Bukit Sijau Felcra cluster land development near here today. – Bernama