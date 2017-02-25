Sabah focuses on skilled human capital development – CM

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is focusing on the development of knowledgeable and skilled human capital capable of taking over the tasks at various economic sectors in Sabah in the future.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Haji Aman said he had adopted the approach of creating three sectors, namely tourism, agriculture and manufacturing as well as in the development of human capital ever since he held the post.

“This is my halatuju for Sabah, which is now renowned worldwide for the tourism destinations that we offer. We also create entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector as well as create various employment opportunities in the manufacturing sector,” he said.

Speaking at the 2050 National Transformation Dialogue programme (TN50) which was held at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) near here yesterday, Musa stressed that all the efforts undertaken was to ensure jobs were available for youths in Sabah.

With regard to the TN50 programme, Musa urged youths who were present to take an active part in the dialogue and to share their ideas so that the government would know how it could channel allocations that would benefit all youths.

“I hope all of you will give your input on the matter so that the funds could be channelled effectively in the future,” he said.

During his speech, Musa also mentioned about the trees replanting exercise involving 850,000 hectares of forest reserves in Sabah that has taken place.

He said the state was targeting to increase the hectarage by one million hectares.

At the same time, Sabah has also gazetted 53 percent or 3.9 million hectares of land as forest reserves, he said.

He added that these would be inherited by the younger generation 30 years from now, which was also in line with the period given to achieve TN50.

He added that the state had exceeded the international standard requirement of having 10 percent of Totally Protected Areas (TPA) as Sabah has nearly 30 percent of TPAs.

Also present were Malaysia Youth and Sport Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Tawfiq Abu Bakar Titingan and other guests.