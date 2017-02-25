SHOAW gunning for top two spots at MCKK 7s

KUCHING: SMK Agama Sheikh Haji Othman Abdul Wahab (SHOAW) are going all out to surprise host team Malay College of Kuala Kangsar (MCKK) in the opener of the Malay College Rugby Premier Sevens that kicked off at the Kuala Kangsar Malay College (MCKK) in Perak yesterday.

According to coach Zulkaranainhisham Sarbini, this is not an impossible task so long as the SHOAW boys can perform their top level of Sevens rugby. Drawn in Group C with SMAD, MCKK and INTEK, SHOAW are looking for a good start to the prestigious competition which they are participating for the seventh time.

“MCKK are the toughest opponents in the group and they enjoy homeground advantage and full support from the cheer leaders brigade and Old Boys.

“Our aim is to play our very best and create more upsets for top teams like MCKK. SMAD are the darkhorses at the moment as we do not know much about them except that they are a religious school,” said Zulkaranainhisham in a telephone interview from Perak yesterday.

Nonetheless, he felt that it is never easy at the MCKK 7s – the pinnacle of schools rugby – since every team is strong as the organisers had invited the best ranking teams in the country.

“Every team manager and coach is saying that “You can run with all your might at MCKK 7s but you can never hide or avoid playing against stronger teams. From our experience in this competition, you are going to meet top school names in Malaysian school rugby even in the Bowl or Shield categories,” he added.

SHOAW will meet SMAD today at 11.48am and round up their group stage matches against INTEK at 3.12pm.

Twenty-four teams including four foreign teams are taking part in this year’s tournament, with the 1st-8th ranked teams to advance to Cup/Plate category, 9th-16th team will play in the Bowl category while the 17th-24th ranked teams will play in the Shield category.

SHOAW’s participation had been quite impressive since it made its debut in 2011. They made it to the winners’ pool to end up losing in the Plate. SHOAW upset Vajiravudh College of Thailand in a group match and that has made their footprint in the MCKK 7s since then.

The following year, SHOAW made it to the big time by advancing to the Cup semi-finals only to lose narrowly (17-19) to the Malaysia Sports School SSTMI in the last play of injury-time when they sprang surprises all the way in that semi-final. SHOAW were in the Spoon category in 2014 and playing in the losers’ pool Bowl category from 2013-2016.

SHOAW team, captained by Muhd Syukri Borhan, includes Muhd Ashamuddin Naim Aziz (vice captain), Alif Bazli Najmi Mohamad Haimey, Awang Muhd Hafiz Awang Wainee, Amirul Aiman Supian, Azreenal Shah Ismail, Abdul Alif Adam, Nur Zikry Farhan Mohd Zailan, Muhd Haziq Zainuddin, Ahmad Lufti Mohamad Yusuf, Mohammad Qayyum Adinan and Saiful Daniel Mohd Khairi.