SMK St Columba romp to two hockey Fives titles at SMK Baru

MIRI: SMK St Columba, fresh from a third placing at the Bau Hockey Festival a week ago, won the Girls’ Under-14 and Boys’ Under-17 titles in a 5-a-side hockey tournament held at SMK Baru here last weekend.

The event, jointly organised by SMK Baru with Warrior Hockey Club and supported by Sarawak Former Hockey Players Association (PBPHS), was held for the first time on SMK Baru’s concrete pitch.

Second in the Girls’ Under-14 were SM Sains while Kolej Tun Datu Tuanku Haji Bujang (KTDTHB) came third. In the Boys’ Under-17, KTDTHB ended second with SM Sains, third. In Boys’ Under-14, SMK Baru bagged the title while KTDTHB finished second and and SMK St Columba, third. In Girls’ Under-17, SMK Riam emerged champion, followed by KTDTHB and SM Sains in third spot.

SMK Baru principal Jerrah Pandin, in presenting the prizes; said: “I must praise SMK Baru teachers and students for successfully organising this hockey tournament for the first time.”

He added that the teacher in-charge Ika Nuri had worked tirelessly for the success of the tourney. Also present was Miri hockey coach Rudy Naziri. — by Jacqueline Raphael