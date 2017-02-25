Utusan Borneo Futsal Cup draws 61 teams

KUCHING: Sixty-one teams will be vying for top honours in the third edition of the Utusan Borneo Cup Futsal Tournament at Coneli Futsal Stadium along Jalan Matang from Feb 25-26.

Of the total, 44 will be competing in the Men’s Open while 17 will compete in the Boys’ Under-12 category.

Teams confirmed for Men’s Open are Marvellous United FC, Renjer FC A and B, New Batch FT, Petra Giant FC A and B, AADK FT, D’STAR FC, Le Memberz, Borneo Combine FT, Carlska FT, MRSM Kuching A, B and C, Real Red, Kasohi FC, Kollolo Batta FT, POK’S BU, Four A, IPGKBL FT, FGV FC Sarawak, FGV Sarawak, Kasika CF, Dream Killer, Tanjong United, YRFT, Urban FT, Lion Fighter, GAP FT, Aspura FT, Arezzo FT, Bectaro Sasana, Belia MDA, White Tiger, Beer FC, Nasa FT, Kirov Futsal, Kawaja FC, Braca FT, Zatina FC, The Cops Padawan, Last Minutes, SDM FT and KITM.

Teams for the Boys’ U12 competition are Karapa Kid’s, Napas Samarahan, Green Road FC, Thunder Light FC, Under Age FC, FSM Sperta FC, Axis Akademi A and B, Imparasi, Velocity Academy A and B, Neo Junior Bet, Tunku Putra 11’s, Tunku Putra 12’s, Braca Junior, St Thomas A and B.

Utusan Borneo Cup offers RM2,500, a trophy and medals to the Men’s Open champions, RM1,800 plus trophy and medals to the first runners-up while the losing semi-finalists will get RM800 each.

Prizes for the Boys U12 champions are RM1,000, trophy and medals, first runners-up RM600 and joint third RM300 each.