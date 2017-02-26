‘Big plans for Kuching, Samarahan, Serian’

KUCHING: There is a major development plan slated for Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions but this would only be announced ‘when the time is ripe’, says Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, the unveiling would come once everything is finalised.

“I cannot tell you what it is now, but the announcement will be made once it is finalised. This development will benefit everyone in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian,” he said at the launch of Satok Sports Complex here yesterday, which coincided with the kick-off of the Petra Jaya Futsal Carnival 2017.

Abang Johari, who is Satok assemblyman, said the RM1.4 million for Satok Sports Complex was ‘money well spent’, in that the people across this constituency could make full use of the facility towards leading a healthy lifestyle.

He also pledged to grant more allocations for the Satok Community Sports Club to further upgrade the complex.

On a separate subject, the chief minister noted that in Kuching, 60 per cent of its population were in the age range of 40 to 46, and the majority of them were IT-savvy.

In this respect, he believed that it would make more sense for today’s people to go for e-commerce – a digital market with billions of potential customers.

“They use the Internet and smartphone applications, and are familiar with Alibaba.com, Amazon.com and e-Bay. In this sense, we must shift from conventional economy to digital economy.”

However, he acknowledged that before Sarawakians could go all out to do e-commerce, the government would have to upgrade the present IT infrastructure.

“I know the cost is high, but it is an investment worth committing to,” he said, adding that the investment would augur well for generations to come.

Back on healthy lifestyle, Abang Johari also called upon Sarawakians to do regular workouts to keep obesity at bay.

“Before we can achieve a digital economy, we must first take good care of our health. If your body is too ‘heavy’, it is hard for you to move around.

“However, it is also not good to be too skinny. Moderation is good. Take up any sport as a leisure activity as we all should exercise to stay young and healthy,” he advocated.