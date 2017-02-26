Disabled facilities for schools by 2020 unrealistic, says Suhakam commissioner

KUCHING: The Ministry of Education’s target for schools nationwide to have facilities for the disabled by 2020 has been called “unrealistic”.

Francis Johen Adam – a commissioner of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) – said even at present the progress of installing accessible toilets, ramps etc at existing selected schools, including those with special education programmes, has been very slow.

“Based on my assessment and observation, I think the target set by the Ministry of Education, namely that by 2020 schools nationwide be upgraded with facilities for the disabled so as to be disabled-friendly, is not realistic and therefore not achievable,” Francis told thesundaypost when contacted yesterday.

“This is due to many factors, top of which are budget constraints or inadequate financial allocations by the federal government to the Education Ministry and Education Departments in the states, especially in Sarawak.”

Francis pointed out that visits and inspections carried out by Suhakam in the last few years at primary schools with special education programmes found that facilities such as accessible toilets and ramps failed to comply with proper technical specifications.

“You can consider it as a dream only as it is not backed by action,” he lamented, when commenting on Minister of Education Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid’s recent announcement of the 2020 target.

Francis pointed out that it is not necessary for all existing schools to be upgraded with disabled-friendly facilities due to the expenses involved.

He suggested a practical approach should be for the Education Department in all the states to identify one or two primary and secondary schools in various districts where facilities for disabled students of all categories could be provided or upgraded.

This would enable parents to enrol their children who are disabled in those selected schools.

“But for new schools or universities and other higher institutions of learning, planning for facilities required for students who are disabled should be done earlier at the planning/design stage where for instance, building requirements for disabled people must be incorporated in the building plans concerned, which have to be approved by the relevant authorities such as local councils,” he explained.

He said for government schools, Public Works Department (JKR) officers and consultants appointed to design the buildings must ensure requirements for the disabled, as required under By-law 34A of the Uniform Buildings By-laws and By-law 110A of the Buildings By-laws of Sarawak, are complied with.

“These by-laws also specify the proper technical specifications for certain facilities to be used by disabled people, details of which are found and explained in the relevant Malaysian Standards such as MS 1184:2014 prepared by Sirim, and in the guidelines on building requirements for disabled people prepared by the federal Ministry of Housing and Local Government,” added Francis.

Francis is a former National Council for Persons with Disabilities member and currently adviser to the Sarawak Society of the Disabled.