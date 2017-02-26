Exploring bat caves for eco-tourism

An adult bat with stretched wings. Bats emerge from an opening of the cave as an expedition member finds his way to descend to lower ground. Katis (front) and expedition members spent three hours wading through river water and trekking in the jungle to get to the bat cave. Members of the expedition travel by longboat to Rumah Pungga. Bats hang upside down from the roof of a cave. The expedition groups at their camp site.

THE journey to explore the natural habitats of bats in Ulu Ayam, Sungai Poi in Kanowit, took about three hours trekking in the rainforests and wading through a river.

But it was well worth the effort as tramping through the often challenging terrain to reach one of the caves in the area where the nocturnal mammals inhabit, evoked an exhilarating feeling of accomplishment – and satisfaction.

It was really amazing to see thousands of bats hanging upside down from the ceiling of a dark cold cave – a sight, once seen that will not be forgotten.

One-day expedition

On Feb 18, the Kanowit District Office and Sungai Aya- Kejungoh-Ayam Community Development Association organised a one-day expedition to explore the natural habitats of bats within the association’s 2,000 ha Communal Reserve.

The expedition was led by Kanowit District Officer Katis Noel Nyabong, association chairman Sao Asing, and Tuai Rumah Pungga Baling, and comprised about 50 members from the association.

According to Katis, the expedition was planned for last year but had to be postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

“The main objective is to promote Kanowit as an eco-tourism destination. The caves, where bats are found in their natural habitat, can be developed as one of the attractions.

“Adventure tourists can spend a night in the jungle to not only do bat-watching but also other activities such as jungle trekking and camping,” he said.

Katis added that his office would prepare a report based on the expedition and present it to the Sibu Divisional Tourism Task Group headed Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee.

The construction of the RM50 million Kanowit bridge, now in the final stages, is expected to be completed before Gawai Dayak this year.

“So it’s important for us to plan and prepare early what needs to be done while waiting for the bridge to be ready,” Katis said.

The expedition started from Rumah Pungga Baling in Sungai Poi. The first group of about 20 left a day earlier to prepare the camp site.

The second group, led by Sao, left at about 9am the following day, followed by the third group, including Katis and Kanowit District Council councillor Gerut Ekum.

Before starting out, Katis and Gerut performed a miring ceremony for the safety of the expedition.

Pungga, in his early 70s, led the third group. The septuagenarian knows every nook and cranny of the jungle where he used to hunt when he was younger.

Along the way, he was able to identify sites of former langkau (temporary shacks) where longhouse dwellers used to stay while attending to their umai (paddy fields).

“Back then, it was common to walk two to three hours to get to the umai from the longhouse,” he recalled.

Big and tall trees such as engkabang and ensurai, rising skyward majestically and overlooking the river, are a sight to behold.

According to Sao, illegal loggers had attempted to trespass into the area few years back but were detected by the longhouse folk.

“This prompted us from several longhouses that share the pemakai menua and pulau galau to form the Sungai Aya-Kejungoh-Ayam Community Development Association five years ago to protect our inheritance,” he stressed.

The bat cave, explored by the expedition, is located another 30 minutes’ walk uphill from the camp site. The pungent smell of guano tingled the nostrils as far as 500 metres away.

Sao said this particular natural habitat of the bats had been in existence in the area for about 50 years.

“I was still very young when we found the cave during one of our hunting trips. We want to preserve this for our future generations,” he said.