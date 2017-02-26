General election draws near, opposition gets all jittery

SIBU: The opposition is feeling the jitters as the general election inches closer, says Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN) would deliver again in the next parliamentary polls, but they were not being arrogant or over-confident.

“If there is any party that is going to feel jittery as the election date gets nearer, it is the opposition parties.

“The results of the last state election and the recent by-election are manifestation of the closeness of BN in the hearts of Sarawakians,” Abdul Karim, who is Asajaya assemblyman, told thesundaypost.

He was commenting on Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s statement that the general election might be called soon.

Ismail Sabri made the remark when speaking at the ministry’s Excellent Service Award ceremony in Kuching on Thursday.

He also said he did not know the date of the general election but believed it would be called soon – perhaps in May, June, July or August.

Ismail Sabri said with 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak, he expected the state BN to secure at least 29 in the next general election (GE14).

On this, Abdul Karim – also a PBB supreme council member – said: “Sarawak is prepared for the GE. We just went through the state election last year and the recent by-election in Tanjong Datu.

“Our machinery is ready and we are waiting for the signal ‘Go’. Whether it is going to be held this year or next year is immaterial to us.

“Further, we know our MPs and assemblymen have served their constituencies well. Sarawak BN will deliver again in GE14.”