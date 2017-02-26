Housewife claims cheated by relative in business venture

SIBU: A housewife here lodged a police report claiming she was cheated by a relative from Sarikei in what was supposed to be a joint business venture.

Sibu police chief ACP Saiful Bahri said the woman in her 40s had accepted an offer from her relative for the joint venture to supply uniforms and stationery to a school, when they met during Chinese New Year.

As the relative was a clerk at a secondary school, the woman did not doubt him.

However, the woman claimed after she sent a total of RM56,000 to the relative through two bank transactions, he could no longer be contacted.

Fearing she had been conned, the woman lodged a police report.

“The police have classified the case as cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“We are now looking for the relative aged 33 to help in the probe,” said Saiful.