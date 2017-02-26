Sarawak 

Morning fire razes five houses, 19 people homeless

A huge fire razing the second house as firemen tried to stop it from spreading to nearby houses.

BINTULU: Five houses including three rented units in Kampung Baru Laut were destroyed by fire yesterday morning.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received a distress call around 10.49am.

Two fire engines with seven firefighters and one Emergency Medical Rescue Service with two personnel were rushed to the scene. Another 10 additional firefighters were later dispatched to assist.

The firemen managed to control the fire from spreading to nearby houses around 11.30am. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Also present at the scene were Bintulu Bomba zone chief Unjar Lum and station chief Dihata Gobel.

Dihata said eleven people stayed in the two houses while the three rented units were occupied by eight tenants who were all not at home during the incident.

