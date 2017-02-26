‘No spooks in Ghost Cave’

Cavers’ mission to turn this cavern into a tourist spot under proposed Bau Tourism Master Plan

Hadfields searches for evidence of past happenings inside Ghost Cave. An interior section of Ghost Cave. A passage to the main chamber of Ghost Cave. Old Chinese characters written on a plank at Ghost Cave. Hadfields stands under an old structure outside Ghost Cave.

HAVE you ever thought of exploring the most mysterious and ‘haunted’ cave?

There is one in Bau — the infamous Ghost Cave on the fringe of the town.

According to the locals, this cave is the most spooky or feared cave of all caves in Bau District. But a Bau resident, Jack Oduin, and a master caver from London, UK, James Hadfields, have proven them all wrong.

The duo recently explored the cave to see ‘what is in there’ and whether it could be included a product to be recommended for development under the proposed Bau Tourism Master Plan.

“The cave looks grisly and creepy, both outside and inside. I thought we were going to encounter ghosts but there weren’t any. The main chamber is equivalent to space of a coffeeshop. There is water and on the wall are some Chinese characters.

“There were also birds and bats but we didn’t see or hear any spooky things or sounds that could arouse the feeling of fear during our exploration,” Jack told thesundaypost.

He said both of them had gone there on a mission.

“I assisted Hadfields, a professional caver, to explore and study the cave which has never been entered — probably for decades.”

Jack said based on the stories of the locals, people living around the area in the old days used to hear people crying and screaming from the cave area, especially at night. But going by historical facts, he added, the cave had great potential for development as a tourist spot in Bau.

“First, we need to explore both the outside and inside of the cave. To do that, we need a professional caver and Hadfields has all the experience and he understands the cave features. From our exploration, we hope to come out with some suggestions on the things to be done in the cave before it could be turned into a tourist destination,” he explained.

Different historical facts

There seem to be different historical facts about this cave, located near SJK Chung Hua Bau.

According to one version, it all began when the reforms-minded administration under Hadfields Brooke angered the Mau San miners and the Twelve Kongsi, sparking a rebellion against the White Rajah in 1857, led by Liu Shan Bang, the leader of the Twelve Kongsi, at Tian Tsze Lung Kung in Mau San.

With about 600 miners who had neither proper weapons nor military training, they paddled down the Sarawak River to attack the Astana. Hadfields Brooke escaped by swimming across the Sarawak River to the southern shore.

Not long after, Brooke retaliated with his army, comprising Skrang Iban warriors and Malays loyal to him, and defeated the miners in a series of counterattacks.

In Jugan Siniawan, more than 100 miners were killed, including Liu Shan Bang. The Shan Teck Temple in Siniawan was later built in memory of the tragic event.

It is said the remaining miners retreated further into Mau San, some escaped to Sambas, Kalimantan, while most perished on the way. Many miners and their families had also hid in Ghost Cave and subsequently hunted down and killed by the Rajah’s forces. Ever since then, many Bau residents have been avoiding the cave like a plague — apparently after being told it was haunted.

Other explorations

Jack said he would also assist Hadfields to explore two or three more caves in Bau District which have been isolated for decades. One of them is in Jambusan.

“We were told the inside area of this cave is about 30 acres. A British caver is said to be the last person to have entered the cave many years ago. Till now, no name has been to the cave. I will be helping Hadfields to explore the cave, and probably, give it a name as well.”

He revealed after exploring all the caves, they would draw up and submit a concrete plan to the State Tourism Ministry.

Bau is already famous for its two limestone caves.

One is Fairy Cave, named after a stalagmite formation at the entrance said to resemble a Chinese deity. Inside the main chamber, the contrast between the light, entering the cave and its shadowy darkness, is striking.

The rock surface before the main entrance is where rock climbers perform their ascents of varying difficulties. The climbing area has eight separate walls, providing over 80 climbs.

The other is Wind Cave, so named because of the cool breeze constantly blowing through it. Inside, one can see many swiftlets and bats, at the same time, relax beside a subterranean stream.