Nominees in main Oscars categories
HOLLYWOOD: Here are the nominees in key categories for the 89th Academy Awards, to be handed out on Sunday in Hollywood:
Best picture:
- “Arrival”
- “Fences”
- “Hacksaw Ridge”
- “Hell or High Water”
- “Hidden Figures”
- “La La Land”
- “Lion”
- “Manchester by the Sea”
- “Moonlight”
Best director:
- Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”
- Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”
- Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”
- Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”
- Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”
Best actor:
- Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
- Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”
- Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”
- Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”
- Denzel Washington, “Fences”
Best actress:
- Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”
- Ruth Negga, “Loving”
- Natalie Portman, “Jackie”
- Emma Stone, “La La Land”
- Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Best supporting actor:
- Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”
- Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”
- Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”
- Dev Patel, “Lion”
- Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”
Best supporting actress:
- Viola Davis, “Fences”
- Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”
- Nicole Kidman, “Lion”
- Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”
- Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”
Best foreign language film:
- “Land of Mine” (Denmark)
- “A Man Called Ove” (Sweden)
- “The Salesman” (Iran)
- “Tanna” (Australia)
- “Toni Erdmann” (Germany)
Best animated feature:
- “Kubo and the Two Strings”
- “Moana”
- “My Life as a Zucchini”
- “The Red Turtle”
- “Zootopia”
Best documentary feature:
- “Fire at Sea”
- “I Am Not Your Negro”
- “Life, Animated”
- “OJ: Made in America”
- “13th”
Best original screenplay:
- “Hell or High Water” – Taylor Sheridan
- “La La Land” – Damien Chazelle
- “The Lobster” – Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou
- “Manchester by the Sea” – Kenneth Lonergan
- “20th Century Women” – Mike Mills
Best adapted screenplay:
- “Arrival” – Eric Heisserer
- “Fences” – August Wilson
- “Hidden Figures” – Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
- “Lion” – Luke Davies
- “Moonlight” – Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney
Best cinematography:
- “Arrival” – Bradford Young
- “La La Land” – Linus Sandgren
- “Lion” – Greig Fraser
- “Moonlight” – James Laxton
- “Silence” – Rodrigo Prieto
Best original score:
- “Jackie” – Mica Levi
- “La La Land” – Justin Hurwitz
- “Lion” – Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
- “Moonlight” – Nicholas Britell
- “Passengers” – Thomas Newman
Best original song:
- “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from “La La Land”
- “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from “Trolls”
- “City of Stars” from “La La Land”
- “The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story”
- “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”
Best visual effects:
- “Deepwater Horizon”
- “Doctor Strange”
- “The Jungle Book”
- “Kubo and the Two Strings”
- “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Number of nominations for films with three or more nods:
- “La La Land” – 14
- “Arrival” – 8
- “Moonlight” – 8
- “Hacksaw Ridge” – 6
- “Lion” – 6
- “Manchester by the Sea” – 6
- “Fences” – 4
- “Hell or High Water” – 4
- “Hidden Figures” – 3
- “Jackie” – 3