‘Not for Padungan rep to tell assistant minister what to do’

KUCHING: It is not and never will be for Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei to tell an assistant minister how to discharge his duties.

Assistant Minister for Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh said he had done his part by going through the necessary process when it came to the complaint on the soil extraction works in the Bako Communal Forest.

He called Wong ‘an idiot fellow’ for telling him ‘not to downgrade himself to an enforcement officer but do his real job as an assistant minister by stopping the whole soil extraction works’.

“He is the last person to tell an assistant minister how to do his job. He has not been an assistant minister before, neither has he ever served in the government.

“He is stupid to say ‘this is the kind of Barisan National mindset’. I say he’s an idiot and stupid because he does not know the government’s procedure. We cannot take action if it is not illegal.

“The licence was given out by the Land and Survey Department, so we have to check if it is in breach of conditions. So I asked Natural Resource and Environment Board and Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) to check whether there is any breach of regulations.

“Land and Survey Dept came back to me with a report yesterday (Friday), saying they have interviewed the complainant Tsai Kian Shin. An explanation has been given to Tsai, a duck farmer. The report also said NREB had conducted assessment on the claim that the soil extraction activities there had polluted the water. If the complaint is found to be genuine, the licence holder will be obligated to acquire an Environment Impact Assessment approval,” he said via a phone call yesterday.

Len Talif said before the Land and Survey Dept’s report, there were also reports from NREB, SFC and Forest Department on Feb 8, long before Wong picked up the issue.

“SFC and Forest Dept have checked and found that the contractor is extracting soil outside the national park. Hence, it is not in breach of conditions.

“We need to observe the law and conditions of the licence. By trying to blame the whole thing on the BN government isn’t the way, that’s why I say he’s (Wong) an idiot and stupid.

“I thought the issue has taken its course but the statement by Wong is a clear case that he is making this a political issue rather than having a sincere need to solve the problem.”

Met by reporters at a function here, Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said he was not aware of the soil extraction works in the communal forest.

“I check lah. I tak tahu (don’t know),” he said when prompted for information on the project.

On this, Len Talif said: “You cannot expect the chief minister to know everything. I am the assistant minister to take care of it at the moment.”

He added that Wong should not ‘jump the gun’ by accusing the BN government of not fulfilling its job. After the phone interview, Len Talif sent the report as well as pictures taken by Land and Survey Dept, through WhatsApp.

The report, dated Feb 24, said the licence holder had not been found in breach of title conditions while the site which the licence holder was permitted to operate on was in good condition.

It said the project site of the licence holder (Soon Chen Contractor), was close to Tsai’s residence.

The complainant (duck farmer Tsai) has been interviewed and taken on a site visit to check the mini dam he built to provide water for his poultry business, the report added.

“From that trip, it is rather hard for us to determine how serious the water pollution in the area is. The mini dam is located lower than the soil extraction site. As a result, his water may be polluted.”

The report concluded by saying that NREB had been requested to conduct an investigation and assessment based on the complaint.