PBB members reminded to prepare well for next parliamentary polls

SERIAN: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) has reminded its members to be well prepared for the next general election (GE14).

Minister of Public Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi said there was a possibility that GE14 would be called this year.

He said in politics, no party should underestimate others, referring to the newly-formed Pakatan Harapan, and urged all PBB members to be always on their toes.

“We all have to be well prepared, not just be prepared, by making the necessary planning from now.

“Although Sarawak is regarded as Barisan Nasional (BN)’s ‘fixed deposit’, there shouldn’t be any room for (over)confidence in PBB,” he said at the official launch of

Bukit Semuja PBB branch at Kampung Riih Daso near here yesterday.

Rundi, who is also PBB secretary-general, said all branches must continue to work hard in maintaining PBB’s status as the backbone of the state BN government.

He said all members must also strive to establish greater cooperation with other component parties to ensure that state BN would maintain its astounding achievement come GE14.

Dr Rundi, however, believed that it would not be a problem for PBB to retain its 14 seats if its members remained united.

In GE13 in 2013, the state BN managed to maintain its status as the ruling coalition’s ‘fixed deposit’ by retaining 25 out of the 31 parliamentary seats.

PBB, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP) all achieved 100 per cent success.

PBB won all 14 seats contested, PRS six and SPDP, four.

Sarawak United Peoples Party (SUPP) lost its urban seats mainly to DAP. The peninsula-based opposition party took Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Sibu, Lanang and Sarikei, while Miri went to PKR.

SUPP narrowly avoided ending up empty-handed by retaining only one seat — Serian, a Bumiputera-majority constituency under the party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Richard Riot.

Dr Rundi said although he was optimistic of the state BN’s chances, anything could happen in GE14.

“But whatever happens in Putrajaya after the election, the state government will remain in BN,” he said.