Plight of single parent families

It is mostly the women or mothers who are left behind to support the abandoned families

THE number of single parent families is on the rise in the state.

So far, the Sarawak Single Mothers’ Association (Pitsa) has registered a total of 13,000 single mothers while the Carnation Club, a non-governmental organisation for single mothers in Kuching, already has 700 members. There could be more single mothers around, considering many are not registered.

Various factors could lead to single parent families. Among the most common is divorce or untimely death of a spouse. Mostly, it is the women or mothers who are left behind to support the abandoned families — all by themselves. Children are usually the hardest hit by the single parent situation, especially if they are still young.

In a scathing spousal relationship, there may be some reprieve for the kids when their parents split up but such a situation only occurs where the men are horribly abusive to their wives and children.

Notwithstanding the reasons or causes, there are seldom any winners from family breakups. While the psychological wounds may heal, the scars will remain — usually for life.

Another common cause of single parenthood is abandonment.

Consider the case, involving a 13-year-old boy, referred to here as Wil. It has been nearly a year since the teenager’s father left the family — Wil’s mother, Lil (name has been changed) and his four younger siblings (three boys and one girl, the youngest) apart from himself.

Wil said he will never forgive his father for leaving them to fend for themselves.

“I am angry with him because he simply left us. I feel sad whenever I see other kids with their fathers. They look so happy together. I am the saddest boy around during Chinese New Year. Other children have their fathers and mothers with them at home and they are so happy but not me and my siblings.”

Wil only remembers his father vaguely, if all at. Certainly, he has no sweet memories of him. There was never a time Wil could remember his father had brought him out — even for an ice cream. Although his grandmother told him his father did bring him out once when he was a toddler, Wil shrugged his shoulders dismissively in response. Probably, he was still too young to remember at the time.

What if his father suddenly appears at the front door one day?

“I won’t jump up and throw my arms around him. No, I won’t do that not because I’m afraid of him but because I don’t want to see him anymore. And I won’t say a word to him,” Wil said.

Then toning down a little, he added, “I can’t even remember how he looks like. I don’t love him. I love my mother.”

Is it possible he cannot remember what his father looks like? Doesn’t he, at least, have a photo of his father? When asked, Wil stared blankly into the air.

His grandmother who heard the question quickly went into a room and emerged a moment later with a picture of his father cuddling him when he was a toddler. She wanted to hand the picture to Wil but the boy refused to look at it, insisting, “I don’t remember what he looks like.”

Non-Malaysian citizen

Wil helps his grandmother look after his younger brothers and sister, does simple house chores and watches TV when he has the time.

His mother goes to work every day, leaving his grandmother to look after them at home. The family is staying in a flat along Kuching-Serian Road.

Wil only finished Primary 6 at a Chung Hua school in Padawan. He could not go to secondary school because according to his birth certificate, he is not a Malaysian citizen although he was born in Kuching.

His mother who has been living in Kuching for more than 10 years, holds an Indonesian passport while his father is a Malaysian MyKad holder. The couple married in 2004 after Wil was born three months earlier that same year. He is the only one among the siblings who is a non-Malaysian citizen.

According to Lil, the school was kind enough to let her son study for free because the management understood her situation, otherwise she said she would have had to pay RM700 a year.

“I feel very touched by the school and I owe them a lot. At least, Wil managed to get some education in that school. It’s sad though he cannot go to secondary school. But I’m trying to get help from the relevant authorities to solve this problem.”

Wil said he loved going to school because he could make a lot of friends and his teachers were very kind to him. The subjects he liked most were Chinese, Science and English.

Nowadays, whenever he sees other kids around the flat in their smart school uniform, he would hide in the house because he feels ashamed he is different from them — staying at home instead of going to school. He doesn’t want them to know he is not schooling.

“Sometimes, I would ask my brothers or sister to shut the front door tight so no one can see me,” he said.

Wil also feels sad to see his mom working so hard — from 7pm to 12.30am every day. That is why if he could, he would very much like to go back to school, be a good student, grow up quickly and take over the responsibilities his father has abandoned by getting a job to help his mother support his siblings.

According to Lil, her eldest boy is like any other his age, but generally, he behaves well and could mix with his friends of all races while in primary school.

She revealed it was almost a year since her husband left them and thus far, they have not heard from him — not even a phone call. When he went to Bintulu some years ago, he did send home some money at first, but later, there was not even one sen from him.

“He came home once or twice a year before going missing totally. Before that, he would return from Bintulu a few times a year — on very short trips,” said the 30-year-old who takes home only RM600 every month as a coffee shop waitress.

From the amount, RM250 goes to paying monthly installments for the flat — and she is already several months behind. As the sole breadwinner, she finds it near impossible to get by on such low pay. Fortunately, her employer is kind enough to give her a lift to and from work, so she can save on bus fares.

“Every little bit counts,” she sighed.

Her two youngest children are not yet in school while the other two are already schooling and fortunately, she said, both are e-Kasih programme recipients.

Lil said Hope Place Kuching, a non-profit charitable organisation, had been helping the family with food rations, school uniforms and other daily necessities and also saw them through Chinese New Year. For three years now, her family have been under the care of Hope Place — among 160 other families.

Lil said she could see her eldest son still very much wanted to be the kid his age but being the eldest sibling in a single parent family has forced him to shoulder the responsibilities of an adult.

Psychological counsellor’s views

Wil claimed he could not remember what his father looked like and did not even want to look at the photo of him with his father — not even a cursory glance.

According a psychological counsellor Benson Lim, who has been in the profession for 20 years, it could be that Wil feels better that way because he does not want to suffer any more emotional pain related to his circumstance.

He said as Wil grew older, he was more aware of his piteous situation and that could have driven him to become increasingly angry whenever the thought of seeing his father came to him.

“He has come to realise his father has failed in his responsibility to care for the family. That feeling of anger, sadness or vengeance then becomes a burden for him to bear in his heart. So, by totally cutting off the thought that he has a father, he is detaching himself from that burden and pain.”

However, Lim cautioned against making sweeping statements that all single parent families would become dysfunctional, pointing out that there are many success stories regarding such families.

In some cases, it was actually the outcome of the broken family that affected the children’s lives, that drove them to become courageous fighters, win the battles and become even more successful, he explained.

Lim said many statistical studies had been made to see if there was an emerging pattern, resulting from this particular kind of familial breakdown, but without any clear answers.

“Factors influencing the consequences are very varied and complicated and nobody can confidently point out what they are. There is also the delicate situation where children of single parent families try to hide their plight from the public. They might look normal when they are with others but deep down, they could be harbouring a sorrow or an inferiority complex.”

Lim said some single parent families could deal with such a situation quite well while others might be adversely affected with the children facing a bleak future, especially those from families whose household income is reduced to a single source.

As for Lil, she has lost hope of her husband ever coming back. She is resigned to her fate as a single mother and that of her brood as children without a father. She knows the road ahead will be long and hard. And all she can do is try her best to move on.