Severing ties with N. Korea will not affect Malaysia’s status

PADANG RENGAS: Malaysia’s position in the eyes of the world will not be adversely affected if it severes its diplomatic relations with North Korea.

Tourism and Culture Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz said this was because the diplomatic ties between Pyongyang and Kuala Lumpur had not greatly benefited Malaysia all this while.

“However, it is up to the Cabinet to decide whether to continue with the diplomatic relations or not (with North Korea) but if terminated, better still.”

Mohamed Nazri who is also the member of Parliament for Padang Rengas, said this to reporters after handing out the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) 2017 to 1,500 recipients in the Padang Rengas constituency, here, yesterday.

He cited Japan as having cut diplomatic relations with North Korea over five years ago and clearly this had not negatively affected Japan.

Mohamed Nazri was commenting on the statement by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday asking the Foreign Ministry to table its evaluation of Malaysia’s diplomatic relations with North Korea to the Cabinet for a decision to be made.

This followed the undiplomatic remarks made by North Korean ambassador to Malaysia, Kang Chol, recently, accusing Malaysia of working together with Pyongyang’s enemies over the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged elder half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, on Feb 13 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2).

Meanwhile, Mohamed Nazri said Malaysia was safe to be visited by foreign tourists as Jong-nam’s murder was an isolated case and could have happened in any country. —Bernama