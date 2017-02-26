Shop operator made RM10,000 poorer

MIRI: A shop operator suffered losses amounting to RM10,000 in cash, jewellery and household items after thieves ransacked her rented house at Desa Senadin here.

The incident happened on Feb 23 when thieves entered the single story terrace house after the 42-year-old woman left to attend the wake of a family member around 5.30pm.

According to Miri Police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat, the woman returned to her house around 8.30pm later in the evening and was shocked to discover the break-in and mess left by the thieves.

“Upon returning, the woman -who operates a clothing and herbal medication shop at her rented house, saw the back door and window were forced open. After checking, she discovered that a Samsung LED television, a Petronas gas cylinder, a pair of jeans and a machete were missing,” said Khoo in a statement yesterday.

Khoo added that also missing were a diamond bangle, four diamond rings, antique rings, two pieces of white gold necklaces and two Casio wrist watches. “She suffered losses amounting of RM10,000, which includes RM4,800 from the day’s collection,” he said.

Around 12 noon on Feb 24, two men suspected of committing the housebreaking and theft were arrested by police. The suspects, aged 19 and 26, from Lawas were arrested for the alleged criminal offence under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

The suspects will be produced in court for remand to assist police investigation.