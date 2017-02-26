Snake king tips scales as 15-footer comes calling at SMC chief’s house

SIBU: A 15-foot python was caught at the residence of Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King at Tun Abang Haji Open Road at about 9.30am on Friday morning but not before a demolition job.

Sibu snake king Lai Lee Siew said it took him an epic three hours to catch the elusive predator which was hiding beneath the concrete path leading to the chicken coop behind the house, in what was virtually a bunker. But there was no scaling back the offensive now as the expert was not one to eat crow.

“I had to call in assistance to demolish the path before finally catching the snake,” he added, before the tail-end of the episode unfolded.

Earlier, Tiong spotted the snake lurking around the chicken coop at about 6.30am when he heard a crowing fit. He had just bought four chickens – meant for slaughter the following day – and left them inside the coop overnight.

Lai arrived in minutes after being summoned but when he arrived, the snake had escaped into the space under the concrete path, unfortunately with the tell-tale sign of its tail still visible.

Lai heaved with might and main but in vain to pull out the snake before finally calling in reinforcement to demolish the path.