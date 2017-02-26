KUCHING: The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) must be strong like ‘a rock that cannot be broken’.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said the party must unite in order to be respected by the people.

“Once we are united, people will listen to you. Because Sarawakians are united, we won handsomely in the last state election. I hope SUPP will be like a rock, don’t break anymore. Make it very strong and the people will listen to you. Then others will help the Chinese because you have one voice. That is what we want,” he said during the Federation of Kuching Division Community Associations Chinese New Year dinner on Friday.

Abang Johari said there were signs that members of the Chinese community in the state were becoming more united.

“The Chinese are not yet 100 per cent united, but there are signs, maybe about 75 per cent. Try to get the 25 per cent back. If you can, I am sure you will get the reward.

“Try to get more say in the government, not only in Sarawak but also in Malaysia. We must be seen as strong, then we can talk about devolution of powers,” he said.

Abang Johari stressed that when Sarawakians remained united, the people’s voices would be heard as one.

According to him, the state had reached a point where it could get more powers back from Putrajaya, as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had agreed on many things.

Abang Johari cited the example of the goal of 90 per cent Sarawakian teachers for the state.

“That day they said interim teachers were to be terminated, I said no. We must give priority to Sarawakians. If they need to be trained, then train them.

“If they insist on (Peninsular Malaysian) teachers, I can exercise the state’s immigration power, but of course we are not doing that. We said give priority to Sarawakian teachers, and the ministry listened. They’ll give the chance of second interviews,” he said.

Abang Johari pointed out that the current Prime Minister is willing to listen to the state’s requests.

“We are lucky to have Datuk Seri Najib, who listens to Sarawak, so we must give him a fresh mandate,” he said.

Abang Johari added Sarawak must be firm where the state’s rights were concerned.

“We must be firm and we must move forward for the sake of Sarawak, as well as for Malaysia.

“We will be forever in Malaysia but our rights must be respected, in the context of the Malaysian Constitution and Malaysia Agreement,” he said.

Abang Johari also announced a grant of RM240,000 for the federation, which consists of 24 community associations.

Meanwhile, federation presiding chairman Datuk Sim Swee Yong said many state government policies spearheaded by former chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem were aimed at getting a fairer deal for Sarawakians.

“We must come together not just in spirit but politically in order for our new chief minister to negotiate the devolution of powers from Putrajaya successfully.

“We, the people, must give him more parliamentary members in the Dewan Rakyat. More MPs from Sarawak Barisan Nasional will mean more leverage for our leaders to deal with. So we must unite and give the new captain of Team Adenan more fire power, come the general election,” he said.

“We the Chinese must be in the new Parliament if only to make sure that Abang Johari has the necessary votes to set our state’s agenda,” he added.