Tanjong Datu win one for the record books — Wan Junaidi

LUNDU: The state Barisan Nasional’s (BN) feat of garnering more than 90 per cent of the votes in the Tanjong Datu by-election will go down as one of the best achievements to date.

BN by-election director of operations Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar pointed out that on Feb 18, BN candidate Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu won by a majority of 6,443 votes, wiping out the State Reform Party Sarawak’s Johnny Aput – who only managed 108 votes, and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru’s Rapelson Richard Hamit who received 130 votes.

“I have met other BN leaders in the peninsula who said that the results will be hard to compete with and will stand in the next 50 years,” he said during BN Tanjong Datu’s thanksgiving dinner on Friday.

He said Jamilah’s win was also a strong indication of the people’s wish to see her continue the legacy of her husband former Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

“The win is not only for the politicians or BN parties but the win in Tanjong Datu is in fact for everyone including the voters,” said Wan Junaidi, who hoped the election machinery would be as united and strong during the next parliamentary election.

Meanwhile, Jamilah’s speech was delivered by her son Azizul Anuar Adenan.

“No words can express my gratitude for the support extended to me. I am amazed and touched by everyone who has given their support,” said Jamilah.

She pointed out the win could not have been achieved without the support of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu members and those from other BN coalition parties.