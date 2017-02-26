VX nerve agent not found in M’sia – Dr Hilmi

PUTRAJAYA: The VX nerve agent found on the face of North Korean Kim Jong-nam, who was murdered in Malaysia on Feb 13, was never found in Malaysia before, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said today.

He said the VX nerve agent is a chemical weapon that could paralyse the nervous system and anyone in contact with it could die in half an hour due to breathing failure.

He said it was difficult to detect the nerve agent if brought into the country is small amount.

“This is the first time we come across VX. We never have it and only knew about it through reading,” he told reporters after opening a seminar on empowering Malay traditional medicine here today.

Last Friday, Inspector-general of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said that the chemical ‘Ethyl S-2-Diisopropylaminoethyl Methylphonothiolate’ or VX nerve agent was used in Jong-nam’s murder.

Jong-nam was at the KL International Airport 2 (klia2) on Feb 13 to board a flight to Macau when two women suddenly appeared before him and wiped his face with the palms of their hands which contained a poisonous liquid.

Jong-nam sought help at a customer service counter at the airport and was rushed to the Putrajaya Hospital but died on the way.

He had come to Malaysia on Feb 6 and carried a passport bearing the name Kim Chol. – Bernama