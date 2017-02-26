Young doctor to share journey with visitors at BPIEF 2017

KUCHING: A young doctor realises that in today’s scenario, many graduates including those from medical programmes are in the wrong line of work.

This, he believes, contributes to the high dropout rate among the junior doctors in Malaysia.

“Hence, I believe it is vital for the new generation to recognise their unique ‘S.H.A.P.E’ (Special Gifts, Heart, Abilities, Personalities and Experiences) so that they could make the right choice in deciding their studies and careers,” said Dr Dalvinder Singh.

The 29-year-old Punjabi was born in Ipoh, but spent his growing years in Bintulu and Kuantan (Pahang) before moving to Kuala Lumpur.

Upon the completion of his studies at Moscow Medical Academy in 2010, he came here and worked as a medical officer at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Dr Dalvinder is the founder of the Malaysian Medical Fellowship (MMF) – established in 2007 as a Malaysian Fellowship (MF), then as MMF in 2013 after being officially registered as a non-profit organisation in Malaysia.

It runs many humanitarian works across the fields of healthcare (mobile medical clinics, intestinal parasite treatment and health talks), social work (family welfare and community care) and community development (education, water and sanitation, as well as public health).

Last year, Dr Dalvinder founded ‘Help Somebody’ – a community initiative that aims to connect volunteers in making a difference to the community.

This movement is premised on the principle ‘to find a need and meet it, and to find a hurt and heal it’.

The activities conducted by Dr Dalvinder via Help Somebody include giving away care packs to family members of patients at hospitals including SGH and Miri Hospital, as well as meeting students at several schools and sharing with them inspiring stories that would encourage them to look forward to a good future.

“When we find a need and meet it; find a hurt and heal it – we can help to change the people’s world.

“With little gifts and talents that we have in the medical line, we can also make a difference – just like others in different lines can do as well.

“We hope that we can still inspire the people out there to offer help because one thing that all of us should remember is when you think about other people’s needs and wants, and try your best to help them, eventually things would fall into place for you too,” said Dr Dalvinder, who was the first-runner of the Asian Youth Ambassador (AYA) Award 2010.

To date, 350 people have signed up as volunteers with Help Somebody. Visit www.helpsomebody.com.my to know more.

Members of the public, especially youths and students, will be able to meet Dr Dalvinder at the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF) 2017, where he will share with them his personal journey during a talk on ‘Discovering Your Unique S.H.A.P.E.’.

BPIEF 2017 will take place at Vivacity Megamall here on March 11 and 12.