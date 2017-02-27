Abang Johari accepts Dawos’ decision not to seek re-election as MP

Abang Johari (right) gesturing during the press conference. With him is Petra Jaya Properties Sdn Bhd chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Hamid Bugo. — Photo by Tan Song Wei

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg has accepted Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Seri Dr James Dawos Mamit’s decision not to seek re-election in the coming 14th General Election.

Following this, the state Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman said the party will look for a suitable candidate to contest in the parliamentary seat.

“Since the Puncak Borneo seat will not be contested by its incumbent this general election, therefore we have to find his replacement,” he told a press conference after officiating the Taman Sri Maya Housing Project at Pasir Pandak near here yesterday.

However, Abang Johari, who is also PBB president, pointed out that the final decision on who will replace Dawos lies in the hands of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

“We in BN will make the decision on who best to field for Puncak Borneo seat and together the decision will be made with the prime minister who is also BN chairman,” he said.

Dawos, who is Deputy Minister of Energy, Green Technology and Water, cited health reasons when announced his decision to step down.

The four-term MP named his special officer Datuk Detta Samen as the potential candidate to replace him, saying Detta was well-versed with the area, having followed him (Dawos) on several visits to meet constituents for the past ten years.

Dawos started his political career as an MP in the 1999 general election when he contested for BN in the then Mambong parliamentary seat.