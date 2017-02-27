Completion of Kanowit bridge eagerly awaited

Works on the bridge are ongoing.

KANOWIT: Excitement among the local folk over the Kanowit bridge project is growing bigger by the day as the deadline for its completion draws nearer.

The RM50-million project is part of the 83km Kapit/Song/Kanowit Road, and is scheduled for completion this June.

Its construction commenced in February 2015, involving the construction of a 2.6km road from Durin/Kanowit junction to Kanowit/Poi road, as well as two bridges crossing Sungai Kanowit and Sungai Bungkang.

Upon completion, the (Kanowit) bridge will connect Majau, Mam, Poi, Dap and Ngemah in this district to the town and provide Song and Kapit road access to other major towns across the state.

According to Tuai Rumah Seli Ukit from Nanga Ngungun in Sungai Ngemah, the bridge is now physically connected to both sides of the road.

“Works have been going on steadily at the site since construction commenced in 2015. Now it is just a matter of time for it to be fully completed and we really hope it could be used by Gawai Dayak this year,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Seli (centre) and Luan (left) with their friend.

Seli, who operates a rental van, said upon completion, longhouse residents from Majau, Mam, Poi, Dap and Ngemah would be able to drive their cars right to their doorsteps.

He said at the moment, they had to leave their cars in the town area, board a longboat to reach Majau and then, hire vans to reach their longhouses.

“It is very inconvenient especially to those bringing large and many items as they have to transfer them to the longboat,” he said.

Luan Setiam of Rumah Nyipa at Nanga Bat in Ngemah Tengah, shared Seli’s sentiment.

He said the bridge would greatly ease their hardship in bringing the sick to hospital at night.

“I believe those living in the surrounding areas will feel the spin-off effects of the bridge project,” he added.

On a related matter, both Seli and Luan hoped that the government would set aside funds to upgrade the former logging road from Nanga Bitan to Nanga Ngungun.

Seli said the 8km earth road had been used for about 10 years by residents from 13 longhouses in Ngemah Tengah to get to this town.

“Certain parts of the road would become very muddy during the wet weather. Last Friday, there was soil erosion which blocked the road but luckily, it happened at night,” he said.