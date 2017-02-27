Continuous downpour floods low-lying areas in Ulu Niah

A four-wheel-drive vehicle moving through the flooded section of access road heading towards Rh Belilie in Ulu Niah.

MIRI: Continuous downpour since Friday has flooded the Ulu Niah access road near Sg. Menuang.

Subis District officer Husini Bakir when contacted by the Borneo Post yesterday confirmed the flood situation saying the Ulu Niah access road was not passable to small vehicles at press time.

Husini who had gone to assess the flood situation in Ulu Niah said Rh. Belilie longhouse in the area was inundated by flood water early yesterday.

“Rh Belilie as well as Rh Changgai have been listed as flood prone areas for Ulu Niah. I’ve also received reports that a few houses at low lying areas in Bekenu such as Kampung Menjelin have been flooded too and there is also sign of water rising in the Kampung Tiris area.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and hopeful that the situation in the flood affected areas will improve,” Husini said.