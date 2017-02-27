Faster Internet connectivity needed to speed up process

KUCHING: Slow issuance of occupation permits (OPs) and titles may soon be a thing of the past once the Land and Survey Department and State Planning Authority (SPA) delivery systems have been revamped.

To do so, Sarawak’s Internet connectivity needs to be at least 100 to 150 Mbps, said Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Our Internet connectivity at the moment is very slow and even though we may have the tool, we don’t have good connectivity infrastructure. For instance, in Damai area, you can’t get a proper connection which is ridiculous as with today’s modern management, everything is online.

“Therefore, if we want to do this, the (connectivity) infrastructure must be there first and we would have to upgrade this in order to obtain the speed we want,” he told reporters at a press conference after officiating at the Taman Sri Maya Housing Project at Pasir Pandak near here yesterday.

Abang Johari, who is also Housing and Urbanisation Minister, said delays in delivery systems can be very costly such as when it comes to OPs or titles that must be issued as soon as possible to enable owners to receive their property.

“I admit that sometimes the issuance of OPs and titles is late and that is why we will revamp the Land and Survey Department and also the SPA to employ faster speed connectivity and technology. Once this is efficient, then this issuance won’t be a problem.

“It will be a very expensive investment and I will have to find ways and means to fund it so that it becomes a strategic investment for Sarawak,” he assured, adding that he hoped to see faster connectivity in the state carried out as soon as possible.

Present were Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Morshidi Abdul Ghani, Assistant Minister of Resource Planning Datuk Naroden Majais, Assistant Minister of Urbanisation Datuk Talib Zulpilip, Assistant Minister of Public Utilities (Electricity and Telecommunications) Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Petra Jaya Properties chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Hamid Bugo and Teraju chief executive officer Datuk Husni Salleh.