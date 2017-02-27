Filipino fisherman nabbed after tip-off

Kamberi (left) shaking hands with Mohd Hambali while Kalana (second right) shakes hands with Athan Suis Madusin, another MMEA officer.

MIRI: A fisherman from the Philippines was arrested by Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) following a tip-off from the public recently.

MMEA Miri deputy director (operations) Commander Mohd Hambali Yaakup said the foreigner, who was found to have no valid document, was arrested in a tourist boat when entering Miri waters.

“The fisherman was brought to court and charged under the Immigration Act as he did not posses any valid document,” Mohd Hambali told The Borneo Post yesterday after meeting the two fishermen from Piasau Utara, Miri who reported the ‘Suluk’ boat found berthed at Miri river recently.

Mohd Hambali assured that MMEA would respond to any information on illegal activities at sea as it is their jurisdiction to patrol and safeguard the state’s waters against encroachment and smuggling.

“Fishermen can contact our 24-hour hotline to report any complaint or sighting of foreign fishing vessels encroaching on our sea,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the fishermen from Piasau Utara who reported the sighting a ‘Suluk’ fishing boat at Miri river, Kalana Seli, apologised for the error, but said he would continue to give information to MMEA on any sighting of foreign fishermen at sea.

“We, as fishermen, only want the authority concerned to respond to our complaint accordingly to safeguard the interests of the local fishermen community,” he stressed.

Another fisherman, Kamberi Bakar, thanked Mohd Hambali for his understanding of their predicament and assurance of acting on any information on encroachment by foreign fishermen.