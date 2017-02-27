Floods hit Long Bemang, Mulu National Park areas

Two elderly folk paddling their boat to move from their house at Long Bemang.

MARUDI: More than 100 doors at the old block of Long Bemang longhouse in Apoh region have been hit by flood since last Thursday.

On the fourth day yesterday, the flood level at the Kayan longhouse rose by four feet as rain water from the upper reaches of Apoh river gushed down.

Long Bemang is among the flood-prone longhouses along the Apoh river whenever it rains heavily.

Telang Usan district officer Baru Tai said he had sent a team led by Sarawak administrative officer (SAO) Rebbeta Janggi to monitor the situation at Long Bemang on Friday and they were still there yesterday.

He also said a team from the Marudi Fire and Rescue Station, the police, army and Civil Defence Force (JPAM) had been sent to Long Bemang.

The Welfare Department has been informed and according to sources relief assistance from the forward base had been distributed to the flood victims.

However, the sources said the food rations might have expired and they had requested for new stock to be delivered.

Meanwhile, the situation at Long Bemang Rural Health Clinic manned by a staff of six was under control but the water level at SK Long Bemang kept on rising.

Over at Mulu National Park and the low lying area where the Berawan community settle, including a Penan longhouse of Batu Bungan and the detached house of Long Terawan headman Edmond Abang, were also flooded up to knee high.

When contacted, Rebbeta said the flood also affected the 59-door Long Panai longhouse, Long Panai Clinic and Kampung Melinau in Mulu National Park, SK Batu Bungan and SMK Tutoh Apoh.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau is believed to be on the ground to monitor the flood situation at Apoh area. He and his team could not be reached for comment.