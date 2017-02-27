Kotabaru prepares 4,000 hectares for economic zone

KOTABARU, South Kalimantan: Kotabaru should provide 4,000 hectares of land reserve to support the realization of Special Economic Zones (KEK) Mekar Putih in West Pulaulaut, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“The land reserves will be used as an industrial area and others,” said Head of Kotabaru Development Planning Board (Bappeda) H Zainal Arifin here, Friday.

He said KEK Mekar Putih is now starting from zero again as the rule has changed. If previously KEK proposed by the local government, but now by the private sector and is now recommended by local governments.

The KEK Mekar Putih proposed by three companies, namely coal company PT Adaro, port services company PT Indonesia Bulk Terminal (IBT) and PT Pelindo III.

“Three companies have now been set up about 200 hectares of land in the special economic zone plan,” said Zainal.

If all are fulfilled, the private sector will do the exposure to the government through a number of ministries and proceed to the president.

According to the former Head of Kotabaru Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises Agency, in general Mekar Putih in West Pulaulaut, about 175 km south of the Kotabaru capital, deserves for KEK.

The natural resources in Kotabaru to support the development and management of SEZ or KEK is relatively abundant, such as tourism and fisheries.

Kotabaru position also strongly supports and integrates with the development of urban areas ofthe National Maritime and sea toll lanes.