LICT new logo for Senari Synergy a spin-off from internship

Jefri and Petrus (standing, fourth and fifth right, respectively) with the LICT students.

KUCHING: A joint initiative between Senari Synergy with Limkokwing Institute of Creative Technology to strengthen and magnify creativity and innovation amongst the students has been successfully.

Senari Synergy complements the institute’s efforts in inspiring and enhancing creativity by giving an opportunity for their students to develop designs for its new logo as part of Senari Synergy’s effort to enhance its corporate visual image.

The company was indeed overwhelmed by the encouraging participation from the students.

Senari Synergy Group of Companies managing director Jefri Ahmad Tambi presented the prize to the creator of the winning design, Jeremy Emang Jecky.

Jefri also handed over consolation prizes to other participants, and a token of appreciation to Limkokwing.

In his speech, Jefri thanked Limkokwing lecturers for their commitment that had resulted in this successful collaboration.

“We hope that this avenue had enabled students to put their learning into practice, and also to gain the experience of understanding of client’s requirements, as this forms the basis for them to prosper after graduating.

“Senari Synergy will continue to support the education system by preparing the students to meet the requirements of an ever-changing job market, while also helping them to discover their own talents and achieve lifelong learning,” Jefri said.

He also mentioned that in support of the government’s programme to improve employability, Senari Synergy had been consistently receiving internship of students from various universities to train them in different disciplines ranging from engineering to office administration.

“For the past five years, there are 42 students who have been with us. About 62 per cent are from the engineering background and followed by HSSE (14 per cent), Accounts and Finance (11 per cent), and Chemistry/Biology (eight per cent). Our independent oil terminal in Senari and central oil distribution terminal in Tanjung Manis have continuously been receiving students who uindertake their practical training in engineering and other related vocational disciplines.”

Jefri added that besides the terminals, the students were also exposed to the oil, gas and chemicals port operations.

Also present at the ceremony were Faculty of Design Innovation senior lecturer Petrus Alfred, together with Rosedelina Mustapha and Lulu Law from Limkokwing.