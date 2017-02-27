Need for laws on delinquent, underage children – MCPF

SIBU: All parties concerned must learn from the bitter lesson of a recent tragic cycling incident at Lingkaran Dalam Road in Johor Baharu (JB).

Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said this applied not only to JB but to all Malaysians nationwide.

“All the people involved – parents, drivers, authorities and children – must learn from this tragedy and come up with the necessary measures to prevent a recurrence of such tragic incident,” he told The Borneo Post in a telephone interview yesterday.

In the tragedy, eight teenagers were killed and eight others injured when they were mowed down by a car at in the wee hours of the morning.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry would study the possibility of introducing laws relating to anti-social behaviour, which among others, could control behaviour of minors in public places.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed reportedly said it was still in proposal stage as existing laws had no provision that allowed action to be taken against anti-social behaviour.

Lee figured this came about after the cycling incident, which elicited much reaction from the public.

“In principle, I think we can agree to the introduction of legislation to address the issue of delinquent underage children; this law is meant for the underage children – those below 18 years old and under the control of parents.

“In principle, I agree to it but before the government introduces any such law, there must be consultation. It must consult all stakeholders, namely parents, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), teachers and the community. This is because it is an event that affects them and parents. Give room for parents to express their views on this particular matter.”

Adding on, he figured there may be a basis to introduce a new law as in some cases, parents find it hard to control their children.

In fact, some parents even punish their children but could not change their delinquent behaviour.

“If this is the problem then, I think there is a basis for the authority to come in – if they catch any underage children in the wee hours of the morning playing on bicycles or for that matter, in places where they should not be, then the authority should take action – round them up and send them home.”

Lee suggested that these youngsters might not be from well-to-do families or come from problematic families and tend to be influenced by their peers.

“This has to be looked at from a socio-economic perspective – issue of problematic families, low income group and these kids are not able to get any form of help.”

At this juncture, looking at the public’s reaction, Lee reckoned this was not the time to point fingers at anyone. He said this was not the time to blame nor threaten action on the parents in their time of grief and loss.