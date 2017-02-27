Latest News Nation 

Public education on smoking ban in public parks

© AFP/File / by Mariette Le Roux | China consumes over a third of the world's cigarettes, and has a sixth of the global smoking death toll

AFP File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry is currently carrying out public awareness exercise on the smoking ban at all public parks and recreational places before the directive is enforced on June 1.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the enforcement would be in accordance with the gazetting of public parks as places where smoking is banned under the Tobacco Products Control Amendment Regulations 2017.

“Until the date of enforcement, public education will be carried out through distribution of brochures on the smoking ban,” he said in a statement here today.

“Today the activity is concentrated at Perdana Botanical Gardens,” he said adding that 4,504 health enforcement officers are involved nationwide.

Effective June 1, 2017, any person found smoking at public parks can face a fine of RM10,000 or an imprisonment not exceeding two years.

There about about 1,280 public parks nationwide. – Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of