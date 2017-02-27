Public education on smoking ban in public parks

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry is currently carrying out public awareness exercise on the smoking ban at all public parks and recreational places before the directive is enforced on June 1.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the enforcement would be in accordance with the gazetting of public parks as places where smoking is banned under the Tobacco Products Control Amendment Regulations 2017.

“Until the date of enforcement, public education will be carried out through distribution of brochures on the smoking ban,” he said in a statement here today.

“Today the activity is concentrated at Perdana Botanical Gardens,” he said adding that 4,504 health enforcement officers are involved nationwide.

Effective June 1, 2017, any person found smoking at public parks can face a fine of RM10,000 or an imprisonment not exceeding two years.

There about about 1,280 public parks nationwide. – Bernama