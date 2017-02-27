Rotary Run rakes in over RM200,000 in cash, kind

Runners in the frontline embark on their route from CityOne Megamall’s outside car park.

KUCHING: Rotary Club of Kuching Central (RCKC) raised around RM210,000 in cash and kind as a result of its Rotary Run 2017 yesterday.

Event organising chairman Leonard Sia said the funds will allow them to carry out key projects this year, including the cataract remedy or operation for low income groups in rural Sarawak in liaison with Ministry of Health’s Ophthalmology Department.

“Other projects include providing school kits to students from urban poor families and rural communities, solar lighting system for rural longhouse and communities in Kanowit and Bintulu areas,” he said before the VIP guests flagged off over 3,000 runners.

Many families with young children entered for the easier 2km route, while more athletic runners ran the gamut of 5km or 8km.

Kamaluddin (fourth right) flags off the runners alongside Dr Sim (third right), Yong (far right) as other Rotarians and guests look on.

The VIPs present included Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, and Mohamad Kamaluddin Mohamed Effendie who is the political secretary for Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Nancy Shukri. Nancy who was invited was unable to attend.

Also present was KenBest Sdn Bhd and CityOne MC Sdn Bhd managing director Stephen Yong.

In an earlier press conference to announce the run, RCKC president Clarence Yong said that they would be funding cataract remedy operations for 230 rural beneficiaries.

Their main projects include ‘Start of School’ kits for 200 selected students in several schools in Kuching and Sarikei, and basic solar lighting system to 150 households in rural longhouses in Kanowit and Bintulu. They also want to renovate the students’ toilets in SMK Bandar Kuching No 1.

Other plans include providing vocational sewing skills training to underemployed women in Belawin, Batang Lupar and to set up a business ecosystem to sustain their economic livelihood.

They also want to organise a three-day, two-night youth camp for 100 Interactors from their five Interact Clubs, and an IQuiz for 300 students to give them an opportunity to win scholarship prizes to Sunway College.

The venue sponsor for the Rotary Run was CityOne Megamall, while the corporate sponsor was Kenbest Sdn Bhd. Ultron was the apparel sponsor. The event was helped by over 200 volunteers.