SIDS Kuching all set to hold programmes to benefit members

Entulu (centre) joins Masir (left), Agnes (second left) and other guests promote the book ‘Sarawak Kitchen Indigenous Flavours’.

KUCHING: The Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) Kuching branch is planning to hold more activities this year, focusing on the areas of sports, education, economy and culture.

In this regard, SIDS Mile 12 Unit chairperson Agnes Pisang Jews said the organisation had been doing several initiatives to raise more funds slated for organising these activities.

“These activities are aimed at creating goodwill among SIDS members and those from the surrounding communities,” she said at SIDS Kuching’s 11th annual anniversary dinner here on Saturday, which was attended by some 400 members.

Agnes said the dinner gathering also served as a fundraising event for SIDS Kuching, where guests-of-honour Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun – also Parti Rakyat Sarawak

(PRS) deputy president – and Deputy Home Minister Masir Kujat each announced RM10,000 grant for the organisation.

Another RM5,000 was also contributed by Stakan assemblyman Dato Sri Mohammad Ali Mahmud, who was represented by Daily Joseph at the event.

According to Entulu, the proceeds from the sales of tables at and funds raised during the dinner reached more than RM40,000.

Moreover, SIDS also took the opportunity that night to sell its cookbook ‘Sarawak Kitchen Indigenous Flavours’, priced at RM60 a copy.

The publication, which features photos and recipes of many Dayak dishes, was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas last September.

Entulu and Masir purchased 500 and 200 copies, respectively, of the book.

“This is not just a recipe book – it highlights the Dayak heritage,” said Agnes.