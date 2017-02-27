TN50 a vision spanning Vision 2020 to 2050 — Nancy

Nancy (left) receiving a memento from Reezal as others look on at the event.

CARDIFF: The TN50 or Transformasi Nasional 50 is not a replacement of ‘Vision 2020’ but an integral part of the same continuum in Malaysia’s journey of development.

In pointing this out, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, said TN50 is a national development initiative spanning from 2020 to 2050.

She said this in her opening speech at the launching of ‘The Malaysian Initiative II’ in Cardiff, United Kingdom.

“TN50 kick-started with ‘TN50 Conversations’, which is a platform for exchange and discussion. In the UK, I am confident, TN50 can start in much the same way, with ‘The Malaysian Initiative II’. With this kind of engagement, the government can listen directly to citizens, especially the young ones, their aspirations and hope for their country,” she said.

“The process of discussion, planning and articulating TN50 is critical to ensure that the nation is prepared beyond 2020. This is where the fresh minds of our youth play their roles. We need them to be analytical and sharp. We need them to be engaging. And most importantly, we need them with us,” she added.

“I consider the relationship between the government and the youth as a symbiosis. Constant co-operation between these two parties is the perfect recipe for a holistic advancement of the nation,” she said.

The first TMI was in 2013 during which Nancy joined as a panelist under the topic ‘Women; Inspiring National Initiatives towards All’.

With the chosen theme, ‘Revolutionizing Youth, Transforming Malaysia’, Nancy congratulated ‘Badan Perhubungan Negara UK’ for organizing a constructive event for the second time as she believes in the importance of igniting the minds of youth, which act as torches on the road of nation-building.

Also present were Dato’ Ahmad Rasidi Hazizi, High Commissioner of Malaysia to United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, Deputy Foreign Minister Dato’ Sri Reezal Merican bin Naina Merican who is also the chairman of Biro Pelajar Luar Negara (BPLN), chairman of Badan Perhubungan Negara United Kingdom, Muhammad Nashrun bin Norkamarul Zaman and Dr Mohd Zamzam Jaafar, CEO of Malaysia Nuclear Power Corporation (MNPC).