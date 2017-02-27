Tudan break-in, theft: Suspect nabbed

The suspect escorted by police on arrival at Miri CPS.

MIRI: A 38-year-old man was arrested for complicity in house-breaking and theft after police were alerted to the offence.

Prior to the arrest, the complainant had gone to a house at Jalan Kiambang in Tudan Resettlement Scheme here and found his back door ajar.

Realising that electrical cables were missing, believed to be stolen by the suspect, he immediately called a mobile police vehicle (MPV) team for further action.

Earlier, the public exercised a citizen arrest on the suspect at the roadside of Jalan Muria.

The suspect was re-arrested and brought to the central police station (CPS) for police questioning.