Sarawak 

Tudan break-in, theft: Suspect nabbed

The suspect escorted by police on arrival at Miri CPS.

The suspect escorted by police on arrival at Miri CPS.

MIRI: A 38-year-old man was arrested for complicity in house-breaking and theft after police were alerted to the offence.

Prior to the arrest, the complainant had gone to a house at Jalan Kiambang in Tudan Resettlement Scheme here and found his back door ajar.

Realising that electrical cables were missing, believed to be stolen by the suspect, he immediately called a mobile police vehicle (MPV) team for further action.

Earlier, the public exercised a citizen arrest on the suspect at the roadside of Jalan Muria.

The suspect was re-arrested and brought to the central police station (CPS) for police questioning.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of