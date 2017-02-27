Two motorcyclists killed in two separate crashes

The car on its side at a section of Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce.

KUCHING: Two men lost their lives in two separate accidents that occurred early yesterday.

The first incident is said to have happened at 1.45am at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here involving a motorcyclist and six people on board a car.

It is reported that the motorcycle and the car collided, of which impact killed the 69-year-old male passenger inside the car, while the 44-year-old driver and his three passengers – all children – sustained minor injuries.

However, the driver’s wife and the motorcyclist were seriously injured and were rushed to the Red Zone at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

It is believed that the car, which came from Jalan Satok, collided with the motorcycle which was exiting from a lane leading to SGH. It is also learned that the deceased was the driver’s father.

The car driver told reporters at SGH that the six of them were heading home to Sri Aman after attending the wedding of a relative held here when the crash occurred.

“The impact caused my father and my wife to be flung out of the vehicle,” he said.

The damaged front section of the car, which the motorcyclist crashed into at the lane leading to Taman Yen Yen.

Meanwhile the other crash, which occurred around 2.30am at Jalan Matang here, claimed the life of a 30-year-old motorcyclist.

It is believed that accident struck when the motorcyclist crashed into a car, which was turning into Taman Yen Yen unexpectedly.

Both of them were from the city.

The authorities confirmed that the motorcyclist was killed instantly due to the impact of the crash. Both cases are being investigated under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.